Lara bounces back to her old self

Lara Whitaker has started using her trampoline and her coordination has been improving every day.

Lara Whitaker has started using her trampoline and her coordination has been improving every day. Ebony Graveur

JUST three months after a serious accident landed her in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Queensland Children's Hospital, Lara Whitaker is bouncing back.

Soon to be three, the youngster has been returned to the family home in Kensington Grove where she has taken to an old hobby, according to her mother Joedy Whitaker.

"Since she has come home, we've been encouraging her to get back on her trampoline, which is a part of her rehabilitation,” Mrs Whitaker said.

"We got it for her for her birthday last year and she always used it a lot.”

While she loved the trampoline before her tragic accident, Lara has taken to it again, insisting on being brought into the back garden to play daily.

In March, Lara and her brother, 1, were injured in an accident at Redcliffe Paceway when a mobile barrier gate failed to close and struck them on its way past.

She spent two weeks in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, unable to move or talk, before being moved to the Children's Ward.

More than just a chance to let off some energy, the activity appears to be helping Lara with her rehabilitation.

"It has really helped with her coordination,” she said.

"She has actually been able to run and her balance and coordination have improved greatly.”

Lara has also returned to dances classes, which are incorporated into her therapy routine.

"She loves being back there but we miss out on this week's one because we've got a hospital appointment,” Mrs Whitaker said.

While Lara still has weekly hospital appointments and continues to see five different specialist teams, Mrs Whitaker said her daughter was 'doing great and improving every day'.

She noted Lara was still experiencing issues with her eyes and would be seeing a specialist soon to address the problem.

"They call it gunk but they reckon her drainage tubes might be blocked from the accident so she's back on eyedrops to help with that,” Mrs Whitaker said.