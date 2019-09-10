LaPaglia stunned by ‘ridiculous’ antics

Even Jonathan can't believe what he's seeing.

At this point, can ANYBODY on Australian Survivor beat Luke Toki?

The fan favourite has become an increasingly unstoppable force this season, and in Tuesday night's episode once more flexed his muscle with a tribal council move that left his few remaining tribemates stunned.

Luke - who was already wearing the immunity necklace, having earlier won the episode's challenge - announced at the start of tribal council that he also had a secret advantage to play.

Luke's advantage: He could immediately send one person back to camp, leaving them unable to be voted out at tribal council - and also unable to cast a vote.

Luke pulled out all the stops.

"Little do they know old crazy Luke is coming out tonight, and he's blowing up everybody's game," he teased before heading to tribal council. "I want to blindside the whole tribe, I want to blindside the jury … I might even blindside myself!"

After handing his secret advantage to host Jonathan LaPaglia, Luke announced that he was sending tribemate Baden back to camp. More than a little shocked, Baden picked up his torch and quickly left.

See ya, Baden.

"That is a huge bombshell," said Abbey, while Harry called the twist "ridiculous."

And within seconds of Baden's leaving, Luke was in tribemate Pia Miranda's ear, whispering inaudible plans at length as she listened intently.

Abbey admitted the last-minute secret scrambling was making her nervous - so Luke stood up and walked over to her for another round of whispering.

Luke works the room.

Those watching from the jury were tickled by Luke's antics - as was LaPaglia:

Even Jonathan can't believe what he's seeing.

With that, it was time to vote, and with Baden and Luke immune, there were only three names to choose from: Harry, Pia or Abbey.

The tension mounted as LaPaglia slowly counted the votes - one apiece for Harry, Pia and Abbey, with only one vote left.

The final vote was for Abbey. Both Luke and Pia had voted for her, Pia even giving a wink towards her closest ally Janine on the jury as Abbey's name was read out.

Abbey reels from her elimination.

Abbey had to give it up to Luke for his blindside after her elimination. "Luke Toki, you're a bloody legend … but I hate you at the same time," she said.

And then there were four …

This season of Australian Survivor concludes with two more episodes, 7:30pm next Monday and Tuesday on Ten.