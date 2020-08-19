Langer Cup: Wavell SHS v St Mary’s College

Wavell SHS will host St Mary's College in the Langer Cup tonight, Wednesday, with all the action to be livestreamed at www.couriermail.com.au

The Walters Cup will kick off at 4pm followed by the main event, The Langer Cup, at 5pm.

Wavell SHS remain unbeaten following two wins and a draw, while St Mary's have just one win.

St Marys College will take on Wavell SHS on Wednesday. Picture: Kevin Farmer

But two narrow loses to Marsden SHS and PBC highlight little separates St Mary's from the rest of the competition, and it will be an event money bet.



TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS

AARON PAYNE CUP & COWBOYS CHALLEGE

10.30am: Mercy v Ignatius Park College in Cowboys Challenge

11.30am: Ignatius Park College v St Pat's Mackay in Aaron Payne Cup

12.45pm: Mackay SHS v The Cathedral College in Cowboys Challenge

1.45pm: Mackay SHS v The Cathedral College in Aaron Payne Cup

LANGER CUP & WALTERS CUP

3pm: Marsden v Ipswich in Walters Cup

4pm: Wavell v St Mary's in Walters Cup

4pm: Marsden v Ipswich in Langer Cup

4pm: Keebra Park v PBC in Walters Cup

5pm: Keebra Park v PBC in Langer Cup

5pm: Wavell v St Mary's in Langer Cup

