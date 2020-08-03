Langer Cup: Spectators banned from round 2 matches

Defending champions Palm Beach Currumbin (red) hosted runners up Ipswich State High in the opening round of the 2020 Langer Cup Picture: Jerad Williams

Spectators will be banned from round 2 matches of the Langer Cup on Wednesday as a precaution against an increase of COVID-19 cases.

The ruling does not apply to the Payne Cup competition which is contested from Rockhampton north.

"There will be no spectators to any games in the south east competitions this week,'' said Queensland School Sport Rugby League chair Andrew Peach.

"The action is taken to be proactive in supporting our community to eliminate the potential for community transmission.

"A decision about Round 3 matches will be made in seven days.''

The edict will include Walters Cup (year 10) and Langer Cup (open).

All three Langer Cup matches will be livestreamed on this website.

"We understand that this is a major inconvenience for many of our families and schools who have established strong safety and check in processes at venues and an excellent culture of supporting students at games,'' Peach said.

"However, our efforts to support the health and wellbeing of our students and community is vital to us in these unpredictable time.''

He said "managers may choose to extend the no spectator policy in coming weeks''.

"We will provide further confirmation of our position in seven days to support families and schools in their planning.''

Livestreaming of the Langer Cup schoolboy rugby league competition will continue to tomorrow afternoon, with the Keebra Park SHS, St Mary's College and Ipswich SHS looking to bounce back from first round losses.

Round 2

Keebra Park v Marsden SHS (5pm)

Wavell SHS v PBC (5pm)

St Mary's Toowoomba v Ipswich SHS (4pm)