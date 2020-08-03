Langer Cup: Cowboys’ loss is Broncos’ gain

Marsden State High School's Langer Cup centre Tony Francis has revealed how the Brisbane Broncos had changed him on and off the field after initially fielding interest from the North Queensland Cowboys.

Francis is a powerhouse centre who was originally from Sydney before arriving at the Logan-based rugby league hotbed of Marsden SHS last year where he instantly made an impression in the Langer Cup.

Indeed so eye-catching was he the North Queensland Cowboys were ready to swoop with an offer only to go cold on the idea after a fiery Queensland NRL Schoolboys Cup state final loss to Kirwan SHS last September.

Tony Francis playing against Kirwabnn SHS. AAP Image/Richard Gosling

But the Cowboys' loss could be Brisbane's gain and Francis could not be happier with the Broncos' organisation.

"I signed with the Broncos for two years,'' he said.

"It was really exciting when I signed the contract, when I got the call.

"They picked me up after the grand final against Kirwan SHS. They said they liked the way I played.

"They (the Broncos) have changed the way I am and the way I train now. I am proud to be a part of the Broncos system.''

Francis said moving from Sydney was "probably the best thing I have done'' because it gave him a chance to be noticed in the Langer Cup.

"I did not know anything about the Queensland comp when I first moved here.

"It is way different to Sydney and I am really enjoying it. It is great up here,'' the year 12 student said.

He said playing in last season's Langer Cup and progressing to the state final was a "massive'' experience and one which will benefit him this season.

Tony Francis in action.

In round 1 Marsden SHS overcame St Mary's College in Toowoomba and will be away again in round 2 against first round losers Keebra Park SHS on Wednesday.

The Langer Cup is being livestreamed by The Courier-Mail and News affiliates this season.

Round 2 draw:

August 5

Keebra Park v Marsden SHS (5pm)

Wavell SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (5pm)

St Mary's Toowoomba v Ipswich SHS (4pm)

Originally published as Langer Cup: Cowboys' loss is Broncos' gain