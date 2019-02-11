Lanes on the Warrego closed after crash
UPDATE: BOTH eastbound lanes have reopened on the Warrego Highway.
Traffic is said to be moving slowly past the crash sight at Marburg.
EARLIER: EASTBOUND lanes on the Warrego Highway are closed following a crash at Marburg earlier this morning.
Two drivers were injured in the multi-vehicle crash, which occurred near Edmond Street at 9.16am.
A female in her 40s was transferred to Ipswich Hospital in a serious but stable condition for suffering spinal precautions.
A male in his 60s was transferred to St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital with minor injuries.
Queensland Police service expect one lane of the Warrego to reopen before 11am.