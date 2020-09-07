Menu
The westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway are partially blocked at Minden after a two-vehicle crash this morning.
News

Lanes of Warrego partially blocked after two-vehicle crash

Lachlan Mcivor
7th Sep 2020 10:02 AM
THE westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway are partially blocked at Minden after a two-vehicle crash this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicles involved in the accident at the intersection of Mountain View Dr in Minden are partially blocking the highway after an accident was reported at 9.41am.

The incident involved a truck and another vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said it is not yet clear whether anyone needed treatment at the scene.

MORE TO COME

