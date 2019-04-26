Lane change rule confuses Aussies

Which car has right of way when moving into the middle lane? Source:Supplied

DRIVERS are struggling to figure out who has the right of way when presented with this highway scenario.

When two cars are driving parallel in the outside lanes of a three-lane motorway, who has priority to move to the middle first?

Hundreds of Australian drivers have been dumbfounded by the situation as part of a quiz created by the Queensland Department of Roads and Traffic.

Both cars are in line and have indicated at the same time to move into the central lane of traffic.

But as each driver is in the other's blind spot, an accident could occur when moving into the middle lane.

So which car has right of way - the orange or the red?

Well, according to IAM RoadSmart, both cars would have to give way to each other, potentially creating a frustrating stand off.

The Highway Code states you need to make sure "the lane you will be joining is sufficiently clear ahead and behind".

This means that both drivers would need to wait until it becomes safe for one to move into the middle lane.

And it would be difficult to attribute blame to either one of the cars if a crash occurred, as well.

While the situation is unlikely to pop up very often, it could occur where drivers remain in the far right lane for longer than they should after overtaking.

The DVSA also advised motorists should "always drive in the left-hand lane when the road ahead is clear" and only join a lane that's "sufficiently clear ahead and behind".