Police seized a large amount of cannabis from a Tanby Rd property.
Landscaper busted with large amount of cannabis and weapon

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
POLICE seized more than 200 grams of cannabis from a Tanby Rd property at the Capricorn Coast.

Coel Kenneth Wayne Ibbertson, 34, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on September 3 to numerous drugs charges including possession, as well as possessing a weapon.

The court heard police executed a search warrant at Ibbertson’s residence in August and found cannabis in numerous rooms.

The total amount of the drug seized was 210.8 grams.

During the search, police also found a taser.

Ibbertson told police he had bought the weapon from a friend for $5 and had tried it out by giving himself a “hit on the leg.”

The court was told the self-employed gardener and landscaper had limited criminal history.

He was fined $1250 and no conviction was recorded.

