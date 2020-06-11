Landowners to support fireys through increased levy

RISING COSTS: Somerset Regional Council is increasing the cost of ratepayers’ rural fire levy to cover the high cost of firefighting in the region. Picture: Kevin Farmer

RISING COSTS: Somerset Regional Council is increasing the cost of ratepayers’ rural fire levy to cover the high cost of firefighting in the region. Picture: Kevin Farmer

IN THE wake of a horror fire season, a local council has agreed to a request to raise additional funding for rural fire brigades.

Earlier in the year, QFES wrote to Somerset Regional Council asking for $303,000 for equipment and maintenance costs in the 2020-21 financial year, almost $100,000 more than requested for 2019-20.

READ MORE: Council pushed to increase ratepayers’ rural fire levy

To meet the amount, councillors agreed at their budget meeting this week to raise the rural fire levy by 42 per cent.

“We will include a rural fire levy of $35.60 for 2020-21 to make sure our volunteer rural fire brigades have the resources they need to protect our community,” Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

The rural fire levy is a special charge applied to properties and parcels of land, levied in half-yearly instalments, which is distributed to rural fire brigades throughout the region.

Some types of properties are exempt from the charge, such as those in an Urban Fire Area, while properties classified as farming land will only have to pay the levy once, regardless of how many lots of land they cover.

Unlike some other rates and charges, there is no discount available for the fire levy.

The levy has already risen several times in recent years to meet growing needs from fire brigades, increasing from $18 to the current $25, and now to $35.60 for 2020-21.

READ MORE: ‘It’s where?’: Region’s rate rebate gains overseas support

In previous discussions in April, it was also noted the fire levy would be unlikely to decrease, even if future fire seasons were less devastating than in 2019, due to the operational costs involved in running a fire brigade.

Given the adversity and destruction faced by Somerset residents in the recent fires, Cr Lehmann said he hoped residents understood the necessity of the rise.

“The rural fire levy increase is offset by council’s low 1 per cent increase in owner-occupied residential rates announced as part of our budget,” he said.

“I am sure the community will understand that our volunteer rural fire brigades need ongoing support, including new members as well as financial support.”

More stories by Nathan Greaves.