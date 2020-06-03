Menu
LOCKED IN: A landowner’s plan to place a gate across a rural roadway has been officially shut down by the local council. Picture: Zoe Phillips
News

Landowner’s gate bid shut down

Nathan Greaves
3rd Jun 2020 10:00 AM
A LANDOWNER’S plan to place a gate across a rural roadway has been shut down by the local council after nearby residents objected to it.

Louisavale Rd near Monsildale parallels Monsildale Creek and is sometimes used by travellers trekking between Linville and Jimna.

A resident, who owns property on both sides of the road, wrote to Somerset Regional Council seeking permission to place a gate across the road at the 5.81km chainage.

READ MORE: The $68k price tag to fix just 10 roads

The application was shared in local newspapers and objections were raised by those living in the area, who felt having to open and close a gate across the road while driving would be inconvenient and would discourage tourists and travellers from using the road.

Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke shared those sentiments.

“I sometimes use that track and I see other people using it,” she said.

“If we closed that off, it would definitely interrupt tourism.”

READ MORE: Where Rail Trail Fun Run funds will be spent this year

Under current council guidelines, a gate can be placed across a road if fewer than 10 vehicles a day use it.

In 2012, a count on Louisavale Rd indicated an average of six vehicles per day, while the current count shows an average of 13 vehicles per day, indicating that use of the road was increasing.

The council report also noted the landowner had previously placed a gate at the location without making an application and the gate had to be removed on a council order.

The gate was once again reinstalled, without permission, following the February 2020 flooding.

Councillors unanimously voted to deny the application and ordered the gate be removed once again.

