Infinity by Meriton has reportedly been flooded.
News

Landmark Brisbane tower flooded

by Cloe Read
16th Aug 2020 1:53 PM
Parts of the Meriton's Infinity Tower in Brisbane's CBD have flooded in a reported act of vandalism overnight.

A resident living on level 41, who asked not to be named, said he was woken at 3am by the building's alarms.

"Level 72 is flooded - they reckon someone turned on the fire hose," he said.

"Two of the lifts have also been out for the past week so it takes half an hour to get down."

Footage shows the building's stairs flooded.

The Melbourne Vixens were spotted leaving the building while a Disaster Recovery van remains parked out the front.

The Meriton has been contacted for comment.

More to come.

Originally published as Landmark Brisbane tower flooded

flooded investigation meriton

