Landholders called on for biosecurity plan consultation

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
18th Dec 2019 10:00 AM

SOMERSET Regional Council is calling for public comment on its draft Biosecurity Plan – Invasive Plants and Animals 2019-2024.

The plan has been in development for most of the year, and has had input from a range of stakeholders and local groups.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the draft plan provided Somerset residents with a modern, risk-based approach for managing pest plants and animals.

“It has been developed in consultation with key stakeholders who share a passion to

protect Somerset’s natural environment, agricultural production and social amenity,” he said.

The plan lists 35 strategic actions, and aligns with the interest of key community groups as well as the Queensland Invasive Plants and Animals Strategy 2019-2024.

“It has been designed to ensure resources are targeted towards the management of invasive plants and animals that pose the greatest biosecurity risks to the Somerset region,” Cr Lehmann said.

“Council is inviting community comment on the draft plan before the final version is adopted, replacing the previous Pest Management Plan.”

The draft plan is available at somerset.qld.gov.au/your-council/have-your-say.

Public comment closes at 5pm on Friday, 29 January 2020.

Somerset Council has been doubling down on its biosecurity tactics in recent months, with an information sessions for fire ant strategies, and a new bounty program targeting feral pigs.

