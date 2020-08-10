Land buy up, amalgamations to cut future council costs

Councillors will vote to purchase land, and amalgamate five blocks in a bid to reduce operation costs. (File Image)

SOMERSET council could become the proud owners of dumping land if the natural resources department approves a sale.

Currently, council leases the site for the Harlin Refuse and Recycling Centre.

Last financial year, Somerset council paid $4,980 + GST to lease the land.

In a report put forward by finance director Geoffrey Smith, he said it was recommended council seek purchasing the land as freehold, assuming the land would be required long term.

The land is currently owned by the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy to reduce operation costs.

The council will also look to reduce operating costs by merging five lots of land.

The freehold lots are currently used by The Toogoolawah Condensery, spanning across five titles.

The Condensery plays a huge role in showcasing local artists work, including Laidley artist Robbie Greer, who is exhibiting there until September.

In Mr Smith’s report, it says amalgamating the freehold lots would reduce council operating costs and facilitate future developments.

Somerset Councillors will vote on both decisions at Wednesday’s meeting.