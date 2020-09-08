Menu
Liszyska Maskey, 26, used white paint to write a message on a public wall at Lake Apex to express her love.
Crime

Lakeside love letter lands Lockyer lovebird in hot water

8th Sep 2020 8:00 AM
A DECLARATION of love scrawled in white paint on a public wall may have been intended for a special someone – but it wasn’t long before the mysterious message drew the attention of police.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Liszyska Jade Maskey, 26, took to a brick wall armed with white paint to leave a message to a sweetheart on June 7.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said the Gatton woman had scrawled her message at a public shelter on the southern side of Lake Apex Park, Lake Apex Drive, Gatton.

“It depicts the message LJ loves AP,” Sgt Windsor said.

“It is quite a large inscription, to put it into context.”

A photo tended in court showed a love heart had been drawn in lieu of the word love.

Two days after Maskey wrote the message, police knocked on her door.

“Police attended her residence, questioning her … She made immediate admissions to committing the offence,” Sgt Windsor said.

“She said it was an expression of her love.”

Maskey pleaded guilty to wilful damage by graffiti.

She was served 20 hours of community service to be completed within 12 months.

No conviction was recorded.

