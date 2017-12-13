Lake Clarendon students get a glimpse into the future

NEW CLASSMATE: Lake Clarendon State School students Ethan Fergusson and Katya Davis get up close and personal with Pepper the robot.

IN THE future, robots will be commonplace in everyday life.

But Lake Clarendon State School students got a preview of what lies ahead with a visitor calling the school home for the past two weeks.

Pepper, designed by SoftBank Robotics, can recognise human emotions and is already stationed in businesses in Japan and Europe to greet customers and deal with inquiries.

The humanoid robot can interpret body language and tone of voice to best manage a situation.

Before it was shipped back to Japan this week, Pepper proudly welcomed visitors to the school's reception.

Principal Sandra Wright said Lake Clarendon was chosen by Education Queensland to be the first in the state to take on Pepper because of its dedication to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

"We've spent probably the past 12 to 18 months implementing coding and robotics into our school, and in different competitions we've been very successful,” Mrs Wright said.

"The school actually is well recognised in terms of being innovative and moving forwards into the future in a big way.”

Once they finish their schooling, students at Lake Clarendon will work in jobs that do not yet exist in 2017.

Mrs Wright said equipping them with skills for a new world as early as possible was vital for their future.

"Robotics is going to be the future for them and it is about getting them engaged and asking all of those questions now about what can a robot do for us,” she said.

"When these kids get to the end of Year 12, the future is completely different.

"We've go to, as education systems, be preparing those kids for that and making certain that they're going to be skilled to take on any job that they can do in the future.”

The school's Year 6 class got the first chance to put their experience to the test, trying their hand at programming Pepper to do a range of tasks, including dancing and acting like an elephant.

Their teacher Michelle Minehan said the students' strong base knowledge of coding had put them in good stead to make the most of the opportunity.

"They've been coding other robots which were a lot more complicated than this program... so they're able to do it really easily,” Mrs Minehan said.

"They already know the language and they know the process and the thinking behind coding.”

Mrs Minehan hoped it would fuel their passion for science and robotics.

"It can keep them going down that path, especially with the Year 6 going into high school,” she said.