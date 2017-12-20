Lake Clarendon State School now a School of Excellence

SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE: Lake Clarendon State School principal Sandra Wright receives an award to recognise the school's full accreditation status with the Australasian Schools Accreditation Agency director Frank Peach.

LAKE Clarendon State School has joined only four other schools in Queensland to be granted full accreditation with the Australasian Schools Accreditation Agency (ASAA).

At the beginning of the term, a team of six principals representing the agency ran a fine-tooth comb through the school over the course of three days, assessing results and interviewing teachers, students and the school council.

Lake Clarendon signed on with ASAA two years ago and principal Sandra Wright said it had been a rigorous process since then to receive this recognition.

"It says that we can now identify as a Queensland School of Excellence,” Mrs Wright said.

"It puts us on par with some of the really big schools in Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast.

"We are providing education to our kids that is as high quality as what those schools are providing in those areas as well.”

Agency director Frank Peach presented the school with the honour at an assembly on Tuesday, December 5.

"I'm very proud of my teaching staff, who are showing that they are excellent teachers who are very dedicated and very passionate towards the school,” Mrs Wright said.

"I'm immensely proud of my school and the achievements that we have been able to manage.

"My kids put effort into everything they do to get themselves to that point where we're getting some marvellous results.”

Lake Clarendon, which had 152 students enrolled this year, is the smallest out of the 60 schools in the state to have been awarded either partial or full accreditation.

Agency representatives will check up on the school every twelve months and Lake Clarendon will undergo the full accreditation process again in four years time.