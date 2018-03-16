Lake Clarendon says no way to bullying

STAND TOGETHER: Principal Susan Wright and school captains Xanthea Kugel and Felicity Boon with the anti-bullying pledge.

STAND TOGETHER: Principal Susan Wright and school captains Xanthea Kugel and Felicity Boon with the anti-bullying pledge. Dominic Elsome

LAKE Clarendon State School on Friday took a stand against bullying and violence.

March 16 was the National Day of Action Against Bullying and Violence and saw schools across the country turn orange to take a stand against harassment and say "no way” to bullying.

Lake Clarendon's students marked the day by completing a mural with a pledge against bullying and a peace dove.

Staff and students then added their painted hand prints to the mural, symbolising them taking a stand as a community against bullying.

Principal Susan Wright said it was important to understand bullying doesn't only occur in schools.

"It can be in a park, it can be at scouts, adults have it in workplaces as well,” she said.

Ms Wright said events such as the National Day of Action were important to intervene early with young children.

"The message has to get through to children in the early years, because if we don't change the mindset of what a bully is, they're going to continue with this mindset all the way through high school and into their adult lives,” she said.

She reminded parents that every child was capable of being a bully and if the behaviour wasn't stopped early, it would move from the school yard into the home.

"Seek support, there are so many things, the Bullying - No Way website has a lot on this, but talk to your school in the first instance.”