Lake Apex Park already trashed after clean up

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: FOLA's Jocelyn Wilson is outraged over people littering Lake Apex Park after it was thoroughly cleaned up.

JUST ONE day after local community groups spent hours picking up hundreds of kilos of rubbish from Lake Apex Park for Clean Up Australia Day, people have already dumped trash there.

Friends of Lake Apex Secretary Jocelyn Wilson said the group scoured most of the park from 7.30am until 12.30pm last Sunday, returning on the Monday to meet with council on another matter, only to find all their hard work had not paid off.

"On the edge of the car park in front of the picnic shelter someone had dumped a bar fridge,” Ms Wilson said.

"We also found wine bottles and other bits of rubbish around the freshly cleaned park.”

"I was in total disbelief.”

On Clean up Australia Day FOLA Along with Gatton Tai Chi group were, for the first time, able to clean up along the southern fence line of the park towards the cemetery because Lockyer Valley Regional Council had mowed the area back.

"There was so much more rubbish exposed there, and in the end we filled 19 large Hessian bags of mostly wine bottles,” Ms Wilson said.

"It's so disappointing, people don't seem to have any regard for the environment or the park, or for the safety of people who used the park.

"By the time we went to the tip, we had a trailer load plus a utility loaded, which weighed 160kg.”

Ms Wilson urged park users to use the bins and people to take their rubbish to the tip.

"There is no charge for green waste at the Gatton tip and there are bins all around the park,” she said.

"Have some respect for the community.”

Under the Waste Reduction and Recycling Act 2011 a person can be fined for littering or illegal dumping which includes from a vehicle, trailer or vessel.

A Penalty Infringement Notice (PIN) (or on-the-spot fine) may be issued when Council has sufficient evidence following an investigation of non-compliance of the Act.