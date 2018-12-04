Menu
Apollo Jackson gets fired up in the wrestling ring.
Laidley's wrestling wraps up

Meg Bolton
4th Dec 2018 1:50 PM

PROFESSIONAL Wrestling has been a monthly staple for fans in the Lockyer during 2018 and on Saturday night the performance was as popular as ever.

The event attracted audience members of all ages, with many children sitting amongst the crowd to watch dozens of wrestlers take the ring.

Legends Valley Wrestling regulars returned to Laidley to perform alongside new faces who attended to compete in the Final Curtain Call.

The event marked the final performance for owner and wrestler Kira Sommers who passed the baton to the new managing director Jason Frost.

Mr Frost said the Legends Valley production would combine with New Valhalla Wrestling in the 2019 season.

New Valhalla is a Viking-themed production performed in front of Mount Gravatt audiences in Brisbane.

Professional wrestling will return to the Lockyer Valley in February and continue on a bi-monthly basis.

