Laidley’s rising young guns give Mick reason to celebrate

Laidley opener Tom Sippel tries to avoid a sharp delivery during his team’s latest Harding Madsen Shield victory over Metropolitan-Easts in Toowoomba. Picture: Nev Madsen

REFLECTING on his 45th birthday, Laidley spearhead Mick Sippel had two other cricket reasons to celebrate.

The first was Laidley remaining unbeaten in the Harding-Madsen Shield competition after another comprehensive victory.

The second was seeing Laidley's next generation continue to make an impact for the powerful country club.

Young guns Samson and Jem Ryan, Tom Sippel, Shanley Neuendorf and Josh Reisenleiter are among the new brigade helping Laidley retain its reputation as a terrific cricket nursery and high performing club.

Laidley's latest seven wicket win in Toowoomba was over Metropolitan Easts with 166 balls to spare.

"That's what I am probably happiest with,'' Sippel said. "We've got some new faces and all the young guys are contributing nicely to the team.

"They've got good all-round ability.''

As Laidley's most experienced and record-breaking player, Sippel continues to make hundreds and take valuable wickets this season.

"I'm still quite fit,'' he said, rejecting any "old fella'' refererence.

However, his delight about the young players is clear.

His nephew Tom, son of Mick's brother Gerard, has been impressing as an opening batsman in first grade.

Tom scored 40 not out, teaming with more experienced partner Terry Emmerson (39), to guide Laidley to Saturday's success in Toowoomba.

Mick was three not out and able to celebrate the successful run chase with Tom in the middle.

"Tom is doing good this year, taking wickets and getting runs,'' Mick said.

"He's probably been one of our best.''

Terry Emmerson providing a steadying batting influence in Laidley’s comfortable victory over Metropolian Easts in Toowoomba. Picture: Nev Madsen

Sippel said Gatton product Neuendorf was another cricketer to watch when given more opportunities, especially in two-day cricket.

"Josh Reisenleiter is another young guy who has come to the club this year. He's also a Gatton boy,'' Sippel said of the all-rounder.

With captain Alex Welsh recovering from a broken finger, Reisenleiter has stepped up to fill an important right-arm offspinner role.

"He's been really handy for us. He's a good pick-up this year,'' Sippel said.

The Ryan brothers - also with Gatton links - have proven valuable assets to this year's Laidley side.

"They have just added a whole new dimension to our team,'' Sippel said.

"We probably had reasonable bats in the team but this year we weren't sure how our bowling was going to stack up.

"Those two have come to the club this year. They have just been a perfect fit for us.

"Their bowling is exceptional. Jem's figures are probably the best in the competition.''

Sippel also praised Laidley's bowling attack leader Liam Dean for his recent performances, returning from a shoulder injury.

"He's come on in leaps and bounds,'' the Laidley stalwart said. "He's come back stronger this year.''

Dean took 2/33 on Saturday.

Laidley wicketkeeper Matt Grassick was also heavily involved, snaring four catches.

A bonus for Laidley this season was having Mick's brother Gerard able to play more games.

Accomplished top order batsman Gerard works with international travel but has spent more time at home due to the COVID restrictions.

"We're going good at the moment,'' Mick said, keen to maintain Laidley's momentum.

"If we kept the team we have right now then we'll give the competition a real good shake.''

Sippel was also pleased to see new depth shining in Laidley's Second and Third Grade teams which are also progressing well this season.

"It's sort of nice to have some young bodies running around in first division,'' he said.

"All the young guys are doing really well, stepping up.''

Classy Laidley batsman Michael Sippel in striking form for the Hip Pocket Rockets during the recent Darling Downs Bush Bash League. Picture: Nev Madsen

In other weekend first grade matches, Centrals kept in touch with Laidley by beating Highfields Railways by four wickets with 58 balls to spare in Toowoomba.

Captain Lachlan Vellacott led the way with another half century.

Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder beat University by 11 runs at Tivoli under the Duckworth Lewis method.

Brothers' encounter with Southern Districts was washed out at Walker Oval.

Wests chased down Redback's 187 total and Northern Brothers defeated Northsiders by eight wickets.

STATE OF PLAY

Harding-Madsen Shield Rd 5

Metropolitan Easts v Laidley District at Harristown

Mets Innings

P. Van Der Kooij lbw Dean 1 (4)

B. Sabburg c Grassick b J. Ryan 1 (8)

D. Brown lbw J. Ryan 10 (23)

D. Pollock c Reisenleiter b Dean 2 (12)

M. Dennis c Grassick b M.Sippel 32 (78)

S. Dennis b J. Ryan 18 (8)

K. Tonkin c Grassick b S.Ryan 16 (25)

B. Brochiere c Grassick b M. Sippel 4 (3)

B. Kahler c T. Sippel b S. Ryan 12 (19)

M. Elford not out 2 (22)

J. Carter b J. Ryan 1 (13)

Extras (4b 3lb 6w 1nb) 14

Total (35.4overs) 113

FoW: 2, 2, 13, 22, 46, 82, 93, 102, 110, 113

Bowling: Liam Dean 10/1/33/2; Josh Ryan 7.4/2/27/4; Michael Sippel 10/2/31/2; Samson Ryan 8/2/15/2.

Laidley Innings

Tom Sippel not out 40 (39)

Shanley Neuendorf b Carter 4 (5)

Terry Emerson lbw b Tonkin 39 (42)

Josh Reisenleiter c ? b Tonkin 0 (4)

Michael Sippel not out 3 (15)

Extras (2b 6lb 19w 1nb) 28

Total (17.2ov) 3/114

FoW: 9, 74, 86

Bowling: D. Brown 6/1/32/0; J. Carter 4/0/29/1; K. Tonkin 4.2/0/33/2; P. Van Der Kooij 3/1/12/0.

Laidley win by 7 wickets with 166 balls to spare.

Terry Emmerson taking charge for Laidley in their latest Harding-Madsen Shield, match against Metropolitan-Easts. Picture: Nev Madsen

Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder v University SQ at Tivoli No.1

Uni Innings

T. Wilson c J. Anderson b Schmidt 17 (27)

B. Pierpoint lbw Coleman 10 (22)

A. Taylor c J. Anderson b Coleman 7 (17)

H. Shah c A. Nugter b Janke 87 (92)

R. Smith lbw C. Anderson 3 (14)

J. Crosby lbw Sefont 4 (20)

O. Dugdale c J. Anderson b C. Anderson 4 (8)

J. Littleproud b Sefont 3 (14)

A. Johnston c T. Nugter b Sefont 17 (11)

J. Fry c A. Nugter b Schmidt 0 (2)

M. Aluguvelli not out 24 (23)

Extras (4lb 12w) 16

Total 192

FoW: 20, 34, 34, 71, 96, 101, 124, 148, 148, 192.

Bowling: Patrick Schmidt 10/2/28/2; Ray Coleman 10/1/49/2; Connor Anderson 10/2/33/2; Toby Janke 1.4/0/18/1; Lucas Sefont 10/0/60/3.

Thunder Innings

Jacob Anderson not out 36 (52)

Toby Janke b Fry 4 (8)

Tobias Nugter not out 14 (35)

Extras (4w 2nb) 6

Total (16ov) 1/60

FoW: 9

Bowling: J. Fry 5/0/23/110; A. Johnston 5/0/16/0; J. Crosby 2.4/1/9/0; R. Smith 2/0/10/0;

J. Littleproud 1/0/2/0.

Thunder win on Duckworth Lewis by 11 runs.

Highfields Railways v Central Districts at Highfields

Highfields Innings

B. Galvin c Abbott b Vellacott 10 (17)

J. Porter c Dell b Warner 49 (87)

M. Kelly c Tyler b Barrett 8 (31)

J. O'Donnell run out (Dobson/Tyler) 3 (33)

K. Nielsen lbw Jones 0 (5)

J. Cotter c Barrett b Dell 30 (42)

P. Geldenhuis c Tyler b Jones 28 (26)

B. Anderson b Abbott 5 (10)

T. Hughes c&b Dell 3 (3)

M. Campbell not out 2 (2)

B. Martin run out (Weber) 1 (4)

Extras (5lb 17w 1nb) 23

Total (43.1ov) 162

FoW: 30, 65, 88, 88, 100, 143, 152, 155, 161, 162.

Bowling: Lachlan Vellacott 7/0/24/1; Alex Dell 9.1/1/39/2; Luke Barrett 5/0/20/1; Michael Abbott 7/2/14/1; Wayne Jones 10/1/45/2; Daniel Warner 6/0/15/1.

Centrals Innings

Wayne Jones lbw Martin 3 (8)

Caleb Risson c Geldenhuis b Hughes 0 (2)

Lachlan Vellacott c Anderson b Campbell 63 (66)

Tim Weber c Galvin b Cotter 39 (62)

Harry Dobson c Porter b Martin 17 (36)

David Lyell not out 19 (25)

Michael Abbott c ? b Cotter 2 (5)

David Tyler not out 0 (5)

Extras (3lb 17w) 20

Total (35.2ov) 6/163

FoW: 1, 10, 88, 128, 150, 154

Bowling: T. Hughes 5/0/23/1; B. Martin 8/0/49/2; P. Geldenhuis 10/2/33/0; J. Cotter 7.2/0/32/2; M. Campbell 5/0/23/1.

Centrals win by four wickets and 58 balls to spare

Brothers v Southern Districts Magpies at Walker Oval

Brothers Innings

L. Griffiths c Morgan b M. Budden 0 (2)

Josh Ryan c Healy b Meikeljohn 0 (5)

Faraz Khan c Healy b Meikeljohn 7 (25)

Harry Sheppard c Dhillon b Cain 49 (75)

Jacob Sarra lbw Dompayalage 50 (70)

Craig Mackay c Dhillon b Dompayalage 30 (30)

Joel Hall b Dompayalage 3 (9)

Xavier Vasta not out 2 (6)

Patrick Towne c Leeson b Dhillon 0 (4)

Riley Denny not out 3 (5)

Extras (3lb 10w) 13

Total (38.3ov) 8/157

F oW: 0, 0, 20, 88, 147, 152, 152, 154.

Bowling: H. Meikeljohn 8.3/2/40/2; M. Budden 3/1/6/1; R. Dompayalage 10/1/44/3; H. Dhillon 6/1/17/1; M. Hansson 5/0/24/0; J. Cain 6/1/23/1.

Match Drawn. Washed out.

Wests chased down Redback 187 in 22 overs.

Northern Brothers Diggers defeated Northsiders by eight wickets.

Cricket Ipswich 2nd Division

Centrals 6/54 (19.4) - Irfan Sagri 21(45); Joel Mitchell 2/17(6), Jai Rose 3/13(5), Nathan Turner 1/7 (4) drew with Thunder.

Northsiders drew with Brothers.

3rd Division

Strollers Blue 166 (31.1) - Michael Webster 21 (23), Aiden Whitlock 21 (25), Simon Thorp 16 (12), Anthony Kramer 19 (42), Matthew Wild 22 (36), Anthony Keasey 14 (15); Kynan McDonald 1/20 (4), Dominick Morgan 1/3 0(4), Ben Naish 2/27 (5), Andrew Bremner 1/27 (5), Isaac Jordan 1/20 (5), Chris Sefont 1/13 (2), Ishan Pal 1/17 (4.1), Luke Morgan 1/8 (2)

drew with Thunder Storm.

Strollers White 1/108 (13.1) - Luke Muggeridge 70* Jake Boettcher 24* drew with Thunder.

Redbacks drew with Northsiders.