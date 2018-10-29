Laidley's hot start to the new season continues

SEND IT DOWN: Laidley are still undefeated this season in the Harding-Madsen Shield.

Dominic Elsome

CRICKET: Laidley skipper Alex Welsh is enjoying his best ever start to a season with the club and setting the perfect example for his re-jigged first-grade side.

He scored his second century of the season on Saturday in the 41-run victory over University to all but secure a Harding-Madsen Shield finals place.

The departure of a number of experienced heads has left holes to fill but Laidley have taken it in their stride to sit second in their pool.

"We've just got to keep doing what we're doing,” Welsh said.

"We'll be a few players down on the weekend again. We've got a couple of injuries and a couple of people away.

"It might be an opportunity for a couple of others to get more of a go.”

Playing on a flat wicket at Heritage Oval, Laidley made a commanding total of 281 with openers Welsh (103) and Chris Wilson (67) setting the base.

University found scoring easy to come by but the Laidley bowling order cut them down before they get reach their target.

"We took our foot off the gas a little bit,” Welsh said.

"It probably got a little closer than we would have liked in the end.”

Lockyer Lightning fell to their second consecutive home loss after Northern Brothers Diggers prevailed by 87 runs at Ropehill and won't be able to clinch a finals place.

They head to Toowoomba to take on pool leaders Western Districts this weekend and Laidley will face the Southern District Magpies on Saturday.

Semi-final fixtures get going on December 2.