Laidley's gift of giving at its finest

WHAT A SPREAD: Volunteers and local organisations provide catering for the Laidley Community Christmas lunch. Photo Contributed

ANYONE who will find themselves alone this Christmas is invited to join festivities at the free Laidley community Christmas lunch.

Taking the reins as co-organiser this year is Denise Morris, from Laidley's Eagle Rock Cafe.

Mrs Morris has been involved with the event since it was started by Mike and Gayle McMahon four years ago.

She said the event was more than just a meal and guests could expect live entertainment by a special guest singer and, of course, to meet friends old and new.

"Christmas is about unity, family and supporting each other,” Mrs Morris said.

"So, if your family is away or for whatever reason you are on your own, please come down.

"If you have a neighbour who may want to attend, down but can't get there, give them the ultimate gift and offer to drive them down to the lunch and back.”

The event is made possible each year by the generosity of local businesses in Laidley.

If you wish to attend or volunteer to help set up, phone Mrs Morris on 54651099 or drop into the Eagle Rock Cafe on Patrick Street.

The Laidley Community Christmas Lunch will be held at 11am on Christmas Day, December 25 at the Laidley Uniting Church Hall (25 Patrick Street, Laidley).