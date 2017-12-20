Menu
Login
News

Laidley's gift of giving at its finest

WHAT A SPREAD: Volunteers and local organisations provide catering for the Laidley Community Christmas lunch.
WHAT A SPREAD: Volunteers and local organisations provide catering for the Laidley Community Christmas lunch. Photo Contributed
Francis Witsenhuysen
by

ANYONE who will find themselves alone this Christmas is invited to join festivities at the free Laidley community Christmas lunch.

Taking the reins as co-organiser this year is Denise Morris, from Laidley's Eagle Rock Cafe.

Mrs Morris has been involved with the event since it was started by Mike and Gayle McMahon four years ago.

She said the event was more than just a meal and guests could expect live entertainment by a special guest singer and, of course, to meet friends old and new.

"Christmas is about unity, family and supporting each other,” Mrs Morris said.

"So, if your family is away or for whatever reason you are on your own, please come down.

"If you have a neighbour who may want to attend, down but can't get there, give them the ultimate gift and offer to drive them down to the lunch and back.”

The event is made possible each year by the generosity of local businesses in Laidley.

If you wish to attend or volunteer to help set up, phone Mrs Morris on 54651099 or drop into the Eagle Rock Cafe on Patrick Street.

The Laidley Community Christmas Lunch will be held at 11am on Christmas Day, December 25 at the Laidley Uniting Church Hall (25 Patrick Street, Laidley).

Topics:  christmas event denise morris eagle rock cafe laidley laidley uniting church

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Q&amp;A

Q&A

The Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Users Association president talks about cycling, Nelson Mandela and the town of Esk.

Lake Clarendon State School now a School of Excellence

SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE: Lake Clarendon State School principal Sandra Wright receives an award to recognise the school's full accreditation status with the Australasian Schools Accreditation Agency director Frank Peach.

They joined four other schools in the state.

Anuha's Christmas display win does credit to team

BEST ON SHOW: Troy and Cody Chant, Craig Coulter, Alain Blanco, Stanley Smith and Ken Philp with the Anuha Tip Shop's Christmas Lights display, entered in the Spirit of the Lockyer Valley Christmas Lights and Decorations Competition.

It was only their first go in the Lockyer-wide competition.

Pet rescue urges families to avoid adoption this Christmas

Try fostering an animal.

"They're a life, not a gift.”

Local Partners