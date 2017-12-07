Laidley's bright Opals set to graduate with hands-on skills

HARD YAKKA: Laidley students got their hands dirty through their practical studies installing a community garden at the Laidley Pioneer Village Museum.

PLANT propagation and tractor-driving courses aren't part of the typical Year 10 curriculum, but teenagers participating in Laidley State High School's Opal Program will this semester graduate with practical skills like these.

The students recently built a community garden for volunteers at the Laidley Pioneer Village Museum while completing hands-on lessons through the Queensland Agricultural Training Colleges.

Anthony Ranse was one of the students who earned a Certificate II in work skills through the program and said he gained a lot from the experience.

"You can learn more when you're actually doing (the work), rather than just looking at it or listening to someone talk about it,” he said.

"It was really good to get in there and have a chat and a coffee with the volunteers.

"I'd highly recommend it - people are nice, you learn good things and you get a certificate out of it... that helps you get into many workplaces.”

Museum vice-president John Barwell said he had noticed an "incredible” change in the teenagers during the past term.

"Their keenness has been really great to witness so I'm very impressed with them, and so is everybody else,” he said.

"The place looks so much better now the gardens are all done. Now we've got it looking really good and we met up with a good bunch of kids.”

Concreting, construction, landscaping and clay removal were some of the skills mastered by the students to earn their certificate.

The school acknowledged the challenging nature of the project and congratulated the students on their efforts.