Menu
Login
News

Laidley's bright Opals set to graduate with hands-on skills

HARD YAKKA: Laidley students got their hands dirty through their practical studies installing a community garden at the Laidley Pioneer Village Museum.
HARD YAKKA: Laidley students got their hands dirty through their practical studies installing a community garden at the Laidley Pioneer Village Museum. Contributed
Melanie Keyte
by

PLANT propagation and tractor-driving courses aren't part of the typical Year 10 curriculum, but teenagers participating in Laidley State High School's Opal Program will this semester graduate with practical skills like these.

The students recently built a community garden for volunteers at the Laidley Pioneer Village Museum while completing hands-on lessons through the Queensland Agricultural Training Colleges.

Anthony Ranse was one of the students who earned a Certificate II in work skills through the program and said he gained a lot from the experience.

"You can learn more when you're actually doing (the work), rather than just looking at it or listening to someone talk about it,” he said.

"It was really good to get in there and have a chat and a coffee with the volunteers.

"I'd highly recommend it - people are nice, you learn good things and you get a certificate out of it... that helps you get into many workplaces.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Museum vice-president John Barwell said he had noticed an "incredible” change in the teenagers during the past term.

"Their keenness has been really great to witness so I'm very impressed with them, and so is everybody else,” he said.

"The place looks so much better now the gardens are all done. Now we've got it looking really good and we met up with a good bunch of kids.”

Concreting, construction, landscaping and clay removal were some of the skills mastered by the students to earn their certificate.

The school acknowledged the challenging nature of the project and congratulated the students on their efforts.

Topics:  laidley high laidley state high school laidley village pioneer museum opal program practical learning rural skills

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Service preparing farm-ready workers for the Lockyer

Service preparing farm-ready workers for the Lockyer

The FarmReady HUB was launched last week and welcomed government, farmers, employers and humanitarian groups to gain an insight into the service.

Piece of Lowood heritage preserved

LOCAL LANDMARK: Craig Polkinghorne has spent a decade renovating the old Lowood creamery.

The public are welcome to the first open day.

Gatton given sneak peek of Queen's Baton Relay

TEST: Annette Steinhardt carries the baton for the trial run of the Queen's Baton Relay through Gatton.

Gatton was chosen as one of only two towns to test the run.

Little Christmas magic saves Sophie after deathly fever

CAN WE KEEP THEM? Joe Watts, Addison, Tamika Kirby and Masyn are seeking to rehome Sophie's kittens and hope to adopt the grown-up cat themselves .

She was on death's door when the community leapt into action

Local Partners