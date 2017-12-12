Laidley within reach of another title

DRIVE: Michael Sippel leads the charge for Laidley against Central Districts on Saturday.

CRICKET: The Blue Dogs are one step from adding a new trophy to their cabinet after advancing to the final of the Harding-Madsen Shield.

Laidley kept their undefeated run in the one-day competition going after toppling Northern Brothers Diggers in their semi-final clash on Sunday at Bichel Oval.

But their dogged pursuit of the intercity competition crown will be put on hold until the new year, when they face Wests of Toowoomba in the decider on January 14 at Baxter Oval.

Laidley had to rely on their lower order on Sunday to book their grand final place, as they made hard work of their pursuit of Diggers' 206 run total.

They just about got over the line in a tense finale, with two wickets to spare and a couple of overs up their sleeve.

Blue Dogs captain Alex Welsh led from the front, taking 5/36 and adding 32 with the bat.

"I was a bit nervous towards the end but it really shows we have great depth to our team,” Welsh said.

"In reflection we could have made it a little easier for ourselves with a couple of batters going on with the starts they had, but in the end it was good to get over the line and have so many people contribute.

"I thought we bowled very well and batted very well in parts but then perhaps let ourselves down in the middle period to let them back in the game.”

Welsh is well aware of the threat Wests will pose in the final, but is confident in his side.

"They have good bowling depth and are used to winning competitions,” he said.

"They have some big players in the batting line-up hopefully we can remove cheaply.

"It will be a tough game and no doubt Wests will be up it.”

It was a busy weekend for the Blue Dogs as they also opened their IWMCA first division season against Central Districts at home on Saturday. They were bowled out for 130, while Centrals currently sit on 3/33.