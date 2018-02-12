Laidley troupe relay tru talent

LOCAL ARTISTRY: Two out of three ain't bad, Greg Drahm and Tru Betts rehearse regularly with Tyrone Drahm ahead of their Queen's Baton Celebration performance next month.

LOCAL ARTISTRY: Two out of three ain't bad, Greg Drahm and Tru Betts rehearse regularly with Tyrone Drahm ahead of their Queen's Baton Celebration performance next month. Francis Witsenhuysen

WHEN Greg Drahm got the news he would be performing at the Queen's Baton Relay Celebration with son Tyrone and duet partner Tru Betts, he was beside himself.

The Laidley trio will grace the stage alongside the likes of Justice Crew and ACDC tribute band Acca Dacca in the special event which coincides with the Baton's arrival in Gatton on Thursday, March 29.

"Being chosen to perform at this event is a great feeling for all of us, " Mr Drahm said.

"We are very enthusiastic ... it's inspirational to be part of something special and to be recognised as a qualified local entertainer.

"We are looking forward to being part of this awesome celebration and being part of the local community.”

Not having to audition for the event was another coup for the trio.

"A Lockyer council representative saw us play and approached us,” he said.

"That was a great feeling.

"It's real asset to have Tru on board with us too, she is an excellent singer and solo artist.”

You may recognise Mr Drahm as the resident musician at The Old Britannia in Laidley or perhaps playing around the region with Tyrone in their band No Drahma.

All three musicians are well-established in their own right and have many years' experience in the industry between them.

"For this event Tyrone will sing and play guitar and I will back him up and play guitar too,” Mr Drahm said.

"Then we will both back up Tru's beautiful voice.”

You can catch Mr Drahm and Ms Betts Duet project Got U Covered most weekends at The Old Britannia in Laidley.

The Queen's Baton Relay Community Celebration is a free event and will be held in the Gatton CBD and Showgrounds and will also feature markets, rides and fireworks.

For more EVENT information head to http://www.luvyalockyer.com.au