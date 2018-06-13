Laidley touch players pick up valuable skills

NEW SKILLS: Laidley State High School Touch Football Academy students participated in a three day development camp hosted by Palm Beach Touch Association.

TOUCH FOOTBALL: In May, Laidley State High School Touch Football Academy students participated in a three-day development camp.

It was hosted by Palm Beach Touch Association as part of the Titan Touch agreement with South West Swans and South Queensland Sharks.

Thirty-six students and three staff attended the camp at the Gold Coast and were progressively advanced through the Foundation Skills Development Framework.

This focussed on developing defensive footwork and profile, team defensive shape, rucking and attack sequencing.

The students learned valuable lessons from Tristan Mana and Mitch Alexander, who helped them to further develop their skills and game play strategies.

All students and staff involved will look to fine-tune these new skills as they prepare for the South West All Schools and Queensland All Schools Touch Tournament later this year.

Laidley State High School student Noah Shepley said he learnt a lot over the course of the camp.

"I really enjoyed learning about individual defensive profile and have gained an appreciation of how hard you need to train to get into elite teams,” Noah said.

"I learnt a lot about myself and our team in the game against Miami State High School and the role I need to play as part of my team.”

It was a similar experience for Lauren Luck, who learned to sweat the small things.

"I enjoyed learning new skills and getting to know my team mates better,” Lauren said.

"The most valuable thing I learnt throughout the week is the defensive techniques Tristan taught us and the little adjustments to make to your own game which make a difference in the bigger picture.”

Kimberley Pearce said it was not just a valuable experience for herself, but the camp was a great way for the Laidley touch side to gel together.

"I enjoyed the activities and learning defensive and attacking techniques,” Kimberley said.

"I learnt a lot about myself and our team versing Miami State High School.

"The most valuable thing of have learnt is that you have a work as a team to win; this includes communicating well in both attack and defence.”