Laidley supermarket causing a stir on social media

A DRESS, wig and a garter might not be the usual uniform for most supermarket employees but the staff at Supa IGA Laidley tend to do things their own way.

Their creative social media posts, which are used to advertise weekly specials, have proven a hit online.

The most popular - a spoof of motion picture Mr and Mrs Smith - garnered more than 800 likes on Facebook and reached close to 20,000 people on the site.

Store owner Peter Chounding became active on social media during the 2013 floods, using the business' Facebook page to update customers.

But since putting up the first humorous post in December of last year things have truly taken off and he believes the page may be the most popular out of all the IGA stores in Queensland, based on page likes.

"Customers have really taken to it, luckily we've got down to earth people that live in the area and have a bit of fun with it,” Mr Chounding said.

"It sort of just started from there and then these guys started coming up with other ideas. At the end of the day we were just trying to have some fun on the way, rather than just doing the same boring thing.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Store manager Michelle Dale said employees were regularly recognised by customers while they shopped, particularly Bryce Vale and Jack Stokes, who dressed up as the titular characters of Mr and Mrs Smith.

"Angelina and Brad has been the top one so far,” Mrs Dale said.

"I brought a suit coat in, (another employee) brought a dress in and a $2 garter and we threw it together and it just went bang.

"It's going to be hard to top that one.”

"While we were doing the most the recent one... the customers coming in to the store while we were taking the photo and they're all crowding around and they're commenting 'great this is your latest photo you're doing.'

"It was really good to have that interaction with the customers while were were doing it as well. Obviously they're all keen on it and they look for it now.”

Mrs Dale said staff really enjoyed taking part in the photo-shoots and it was all about adding a bit of fun to their usual shifts.

"People often say to me 'how do you con them into getting into these costumes' and I say 'I don't.' They're just happy to jump in,” she said.