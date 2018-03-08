Laidley State High School set new academic standard

LAIDLEY State High School's graduating class of 2017 set a new academic standard by achieving the best results in the school's history.

Principal Michael Clarkson, who has been at Laidley High for 14 years, said the results from the year just gone had shattered several milestones.

"This group of students... they weren't the stand out cohort that you saw go all the way through your school,” Mr Clarkson said.

"This was an average cohort that have worked extremely hard to be able to achieve what is our best results ever in lots of performance measures for our students.”

A total of 82 per cent of OP eligible students received a score between one and 15 and every single one fell between the one and 16 bracket.

All but one student in the cohort, who left the area during the final term of the year, earned either a Queensland Certificate of Education (QCE) or a Queensland Certificate of Individual Achievement (QCIA).

In terms of vocational training, 79 per cent of graduates achieved a Certificate II or III or higher qualification.

All of these results are new benchmarks for the school.

Mr Clarkson stressed that, while the focus is often on how many OP scores between one and five a school achieves, sending students into a degree they are passionate about, and thus more likely to finish, was more important.

From Laidley's 2017 graduates, 25 out of 26 QTAC applicants received an offer to study their chosen course and 20 of those got into their first preference.

"It's about the individual pathway for each individual student, knowing that they have made an informed choice that leads them down the right career pathway and that whatever they choose, they're successful at completing that particular program,” he said.

Former deputy principal Greg Sellars, who works as the Senior Schooling Liaison Officer, was a critical influence, alongside the rest of the school's staff, in guiding students towards their goals.

"He works with students and their classroom teachers to follow up on a weekly basis and make sure that the things that kids say that they're going to do, they actually do,” Mr Clarkson said.

"Obviously teachers are very busy people and they're also doing that follow up, but it's nice to have that additional support on top of that.

"We're using his expertise to be able to support our students to succeed.”