Laidley Squash Club has secret weapon for 2020 season

SQUASH: The Laidley Squash club has an ace up its sleeve.

After a big 2019 for Laidley juniors slamming a number of big wins at major tournaments, the club has a lot to look forward to this season.

Works to replace the ageing floor system have been completed and the new surface is already exciting members.

The old floor, believed to have been the original, was laid down when the squash centre was built in the 1970s, and was no longer viable for repairs.

The club raised funds to replace the ageing playing surface and junior player Breanna Buckley said the new floor was worth every penny.

“It’s so much better,” Buckley said.

“(It’s) easier to run on and for the ball as well – instead of just like dropping dead sort of thing it does have that bit of give in it.”

Breanna started playing squash four years ago, encouraged by her father who also played the sport, and was later joined by two siblings.

The Buckley siblings last year made the club proud, representing the southern region in the Queensland junior teams competition, where they all notched wins.

Breanna said it had been a great tournament and playing it with her siblings had been special.

The Buckleys weren’t the only club members to shine however, with Lauren Luck also playing at the tournaments.

Lauren also went on to play at the Australian Junior Open (individuals) in Sydney, Australian Junior Championships in Tasmania and for the Queensland schools team in New Zealand in a tri series competition against New South Wales and NZ.

With the 2020 season underway, Breanna is looking ahead again to the junior teams’ competition and looking forward to another crack – with tough training under her belt.