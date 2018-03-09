Laidley Soccer Club setting strong foundations for 2018

DEVELOPMENT: Laidley Soccer Club president Jason Gray in front of the new shed to be used by the club for storage for the 2018 season.

FOOTBALL: With internal issues now resolved, Laidley Soccer Club is looking to rebuild the foundations stronger than ever ahead of the 2018 season.

Numbers are looking strong with just under a couple of months until games kick off and the lives of volunteers will be made much easier with a new storage shed close to completion.

President Jason Gray, speaking at the club's first training session of the year at the end of February, said while there would be no senior sides again this year, the junior ranks from U6 to U12 were well stocked.

"The club went through a few challenges last year, so it's just a matter of rebuilding from the ground up which is where we're at this year,” Gray said.

"We still have a couple of teams that we could do with an extra one or two, ideally around the U11s and U12s, but where we're at is still not too bad.”

The new shed should be completed in a couple of weeks and will be shared between the football club and the neighbouring Laidley and Districts Netball Association, with each getting 50 square metres to store equipment.

"It's going to be great to make it much easier for set up and pack down,” he said.

"We can keep all the goals intact instead of having to build them every home game time.

"Getting volunteers is always hard to do that so this way we can have it all set up and it's just a matter of walking them out and putting them up and away we go.”

Gray, who has "lived and breathed” the game since 1980 and also coaches his son's U18s side, said the club was a great haven for the area's football-mad youngsters.

"I love the game and you can look at it as a great non-contact sport, for people that don't want to go down the rugby league or AFL path,” he said.

"It's obviously all just about having fun - the kids, boys and girls - getting out there, enjoying themselves and overall, we've got a great bunch of committee people and parents that just all want the kids to kick a ball, exercise and get away from the computers and the iPads.”