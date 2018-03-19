Laidley skipper confident they can turn grand final around

GET AROUND HIM: Laidley players celebrate a Brothers wicket.

GET AROUND HIM: Laidley players celebrate a Brothers wicket. Franca Tigani

David, known as "Lemsy" around Ipswich, has been with the QT since 1984. He has been sports editor for more than two decades and has won numerous awards for his sports writing, including being named APN Journalist of the Year and Sports Editor of the Year. Away from work, he enjoys fishing, spending time with his family and watching sport.

CRICKET: A career-best 7/50 by Brothers bowler Chris Smith has given his team a comfortable foundation to launch for victory in the Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association first division grand final against Laidley.

Smith's accurate line and length deliveries helped dismiss the minor premiers for 153 on Sunday afternoon at Baxter Oval, after Brothers had earlier made 280.

Brothers wicketkeeper and loyal clubman Luke Dixon top scored with a patient knock of 77 off 134 balls to help his team to what appears a competitive first innings total.

Brothers finished the day with a lead of 129 runs and having nine wickets in hand after losing opener Michael Ridgewell for two.

Ridgewell was trapped LBW by Laidley spearhead Ben Gibson during the testing four overs Brothers had to survive to complete the second day's play.

However, it was the spell of Smith which set up Brothers' commanding position heading into the second weekend of the four-day final.

The former Ipswich Logan Hornets cricketer collected seven wickets a week after he snared six scalps for Brothers in their hard-fought semi-final win over defending premiers Centrals.

"That's the best of my career,” Smith said.

"They were coming out all right. I was just trying to bowl full.

"After the new ball got scruffed up, it started swinging both ways so I just used that to my advantage.''

Having played cricket for 20 years, he praised the fielding and catching of his Brothers teammates for contributing to his impressive tally.

Among the superb catches was a diving effort by Dixon to dismiss Gibson for a duck as Brothers took charge of the game.

"Shardie (club stalwart Mark Sharrad) took a cracker too,” Smith said.

"We held our catches. That's why I reckon we hauled in these big guns.

"Everyone chipped in. You can't really take wickets just that one end.”

Laidley's top five all reached 20 without anyone digging in to match the earlier commitment of Brothers' batsmen Dixon, Mitch Weatherhead (63 of 183 balls) and Taylor Peach (40 off 51 balls).

Laidley captain Alex Welsh said despite their rival's commanding lead, there was still plenty of time for the Bluedogs to turn the match around.

They will look to assert themselves from the first ball of the weekend as Brothers return to the crease on Saturday.

"We're the ones in the position to put it right. We've got the opportunity (on Saturday) to go out and bowl well,” Welsh said.

"If we have two good sessions with the ball and they have two bad sessions with the bat, it's game on again.

"There's no doubt it, Brothers will be very happy with how the weekend has gone.

"But I'm confident we can turn it around.

"There's still a lot of cricket to go.”

In the Second Division grand final at Walker Oval, South East Redbacks have a 52 run lead heading into the second weekend of play.

The Redbacks were bowled out for 188 in 50.3 overs before Laidley made 221 at Ray Walker Oval yesterday.

Batting a second time, the Redbacks reached 3/85 at stumps.