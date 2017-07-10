Laidley Show celebrate 127 years

GREAT DAY OUT: Lincoln and Myra Taylor had plenty of fun at the 2017 Laidley Show.

THE Laidley Show was the centre of attention of the Lockyer Valley over the weekend as it celebrated its 127th iteration.

All the hallmarks of a traditional country show were on display, from cattle, produce and art to all the fun of the rides and pavilions.

Stewards proudly oversaw their sections and welcomed crowds of people from far and wide.

Laidley Show Society secretary Dalray McCarthy thanked all of the volunteers and stewards who took part for their "exponential effort.”