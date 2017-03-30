26°
Laidley shoplifters caught red-handed

Francis Witsenhuysen
30th Mar 2017
A STEALING spree in Laidley's CBD during the weekly Friday markets did not end well for two women.

Between 10-11.45am last Friday police claim a 36-year-old woman and 38-year-old woman, with a young girl in tow, allegedly began targeting market stalls.

Laidley Senior Sergeant Jim McDonald said police would allege the women's first target was a local couple selling plants at their market stall in the Laidley Village Shopping Mall.

"One woman (allegedly) distracted the shop keeper selling the plants and the other has taken his wallet behind him and a ladies bag - it had over $500 in it," Sgt McDonald said.

Police allege the women then began to buy other items with the stolen money and continue to steal from three other market stalls and local businesses including Wayne's World, Mitre Ten and Alice's Forgotten Attic.

"We got a call from a concerned citizen and identified the offenders immediately through CCTV footage," Sgt McDonald said.

"We recovered some stuff off them out of large bags they had on them, which were filled with stolen and purchased items. The wallet and bag were located in an industrial bin."

The women have been charged with six counts of stealing and the young girl, who was not related to the women, was cautioned for one of the offences.

The women will appear in Gatton Magistrates Court on April 24.

Sgt McDonald said the incidents were isolated, but had a strong warning to other would-be thieves.

"A lot of Laidley businesses have a lot of good CCTV cameras, and this goes to show that if you are going to steal you will be caught," Sgt McDonald said.

"Dishonest people are not welcome in our community."

Topics:  laidley laidley markets laidley police shoplifting

