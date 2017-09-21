Laidley set for start of cricket season

EYE ON THE PRIZE: Laidley captain Alex Welsh bats against Northsiders in the one-day semi-final at Bichel Oval last year.

CRICKET: Laidley District Cricket Club want to get on the front foot with the upcoming one-day competition, which will once again feature sides from both the Ipswich and Toowoomba competitions, ready to start up again in October.

Last year's inaugural intercity competition was successful with positive feedback from players and officials but a series of changes have been made in a bid to improve the format.

The newly-formed South East Redbacks, a result of a merge between clubs Swifts and Eastern Taipans, will join Laidley, Centrals, Northsiders, Brothers, Wests, Metropolitan Easts, Highfields, University and Northern Brothers Diggers in competing for the one-day crown.

There will be other changes aside from a new face, with teams now playing everyone once, instead of being split into pools, and doing so in a 50-over format, rather than 40.

Laidley captain Alex Welsh believed the introduction of the competition last year was a success and he was keen to go one step further than last year, where his side fell in the semi-final.

"It was great to play against some different players and teams,” Welsh said.

"Also I felt it raised the standard of the competition ... it was a great concept so looking for more of the same.

"Our aim as always is to win the competition.”

He welcomed the new changes to the competition.

"You get to play everyone, so there's no excuses about one pool being stronger than the other,” he said.

"50 overs is proper one day cricket so that's a step in the right direction again.”

Welsh picked out Wests and the newly formed Redbacks as teams to watch out for.