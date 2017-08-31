Laidley seeking the next generation of Blue Dogs

CLUB GROWTH: Laidley club captain Alex Welsh wants to increase the number of juniors transitioning into senior cricket.

CRICKET: Laidley District Cricket Club will hold a coaching clinic day on Saturday to encourage the next generation of young Blue Dogs to enter the club's ranks.

Junior players of all ages and skill levels are invited to take part in two hours of drills and activities under the watchful eye of current first-grade players and coach Craig Jesberg from 8-10am.

Following the clinic, the first-grade team will compete in a pre-season game against Noosa from the Sunshine Coast competition.

Club captain Alex Welsh said the day was a way for young local cricketers to get a taste of the top-class playing and training facilities Laidley has to offer.

"We heavily invest in coaching and maintaining facilities to provide our members with the very best in return for their membership fees,” Welsh said.

"The club has always been a very social one and this year is no different.

"The committee is currently putting plans in place for more social activities for families to be involved with the club.

"We also want to provide a platform for people of all ages and abilities to be involved in cricket both on and off the field.”

Laidley has three senior grade team and junior sides competing in U10, U12, U14 and U16 competitions but the club captain wanted to increase the number of juniors making the step up to men's cricket.

"We had a decent junior representation last year and we want this to continue,” he said.

"We are faced with the challenge of participation levels dropping when juniors move on from the U16 age group and we are wanting to make a real big effort to encourage these juniors to stay on and play senior cricket.

"This is something that has been happening in cricket at an amateur level for some time now, not just at Laidley, however we are keen to increase our conversion of juniors to senior cricket to secure the longevity of the club.”

For any queries about the junior sign-on and coaching clinic day on the weekend, visit the club's Facebook or email bluedogs@live.com.