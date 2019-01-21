Laidley RSL looks to a bright future

MARCHING FORWARD: Laidley RSL president Tom Barton says planning for Anzac Day was already well under way and he hopes 2019 will be another positive year for the Laidley sub-branch, with the group's new facility nearing completion.

LAIDLEY RSL sub-branch has been busy preparing for another year of hard work, and president Tom Barton said there was a lot the group hoped to achieve in 2019.

Top of the agenda is the completion of the new RSL facility after many months of hard work.

"We are hoping to complete the veterans' welfare centre in the early part of this year which will enable the RSL to move forward with plans including a drop-in centre and clean, bright welcoming offices for veterans' welfare and claims,” Mr Barton said.

The group also has plans for several important fundraisers throughout the year.

"The citizens' auxiliary has plans this year to hold several fundraisers which include a high tea in March and cent auctions in May and October,” he said.

Mr Barton said the group's biggest challenge would continue to be recruiting younger members, but he hoped 2019 would be the year this changed.

"I accept that younger service members have a different lifestyle to our older veterans, children with weekend activities and work commitments amongst other things,” he said.

"However, it would still be greatly appreciated if we could see some younger service members join the RSL - we are not all 'ancient reprobates', come and see for yourselves.”