General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Laidley police raid sophisticated drug growing operation

Hugh Suffell
30th Oct 2020 3:29 PM
Laidley Police have brought down a sophisticated drug growing set up, today.

A 50 year-old Laidley man has been charged after police raided his property this morning.

Acting on information provided to Laidley Police, officers raided the man’s property at 10.30am.

Officer in Charge Snr Sgt Regan Draheim said the man had a “sophisticated growing set up including tents and lights used to assist in expediting the growth of cannabis plants”.

The accused has been charged with possession of a dangerous drug; possessing things used in the consumption of dangerous drugs; production of a dangerous drug; other related drug offences.

Snr Sgt Draheim said “we will continue to act on the information we are provided by members of the public to try and combat any drugs in the community”.

The man has been given a notice to appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court at a later date.

Gatton Star

