Laidley man to front court for alleged rape

A LAIDLEY man who is facing a rape charge will have his case heard before Ipswich Magistrates Court later this month.

The man, 51, appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court yesterday for a first mention.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told Magistrate Howard Osborne that the man had been required to appear in court on August 31, but had failed to do so.

The court heard because the matter was indictable, it would need to be seen in Ipswich.

The man’s matter will be heard for a committal mention on Wednesday, September 23.

He was granted bail under conditions including that he have no contact with people as named on the bail.

