Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Laidley man will face Ipswich Magistrates Court for rape on September 23.
A Laidley man will face Ipswich Magistrates Court for rape on September 23.
News

Laidley man to front court for alleged rape

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
9th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LAIDLEY man who is facing a rape charge will have his case heard before Ipswich Magistrates Court later this month.

The man, 51, appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court yesterday for a first mention.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told Magistrate Howard Osborne that the man had been required to appear in court on August 31, but had failed to do so.

LOCAL NEWS: Puppies and kittens face death row as rescue van breaks down

The court heard because the matter was indictable, it would need to be seen in Ipswich.

The man’s matter will be heard for a committal mention on Wednesday, September 23.

He was granted bail under conditions including that he have no contact with people as named on the bail.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

gatton magistrates court ipswich magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fears Inland Rail will make region more vulnerable to flooding

        Premium Content Fears Inland Rail will make region more vulnerable to...

        News The Lockyer Valley felt the brunt of the floods in 2011 and 2013. 12 people died in Grantham in 2011

        Four arrested, one at large in Regency Downs bust

        Premium Content Four arrested, one at large in Regency Downs bust

        Crime Police have seized a car and made several arrests in Lockyer Valley

        Police await blood test results after single-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Police await blood test results after single-vehicle crash

        News The passenger suffered serious head injuries after she was thrown through the car’s...