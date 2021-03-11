Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Matthew Hugh McKay was charged with eight offences, including assaulting and obstructing police.
Matthew Hugh McKay was charged with eight offences, including assaulting and obstructing police.
Crime

Laidley man charged allegedly assaulting, obstructing cops

Hugh Suffell
11th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Laidley South man charged after he allegedly assaulted and obstructed police has had his case adjourned for three weeks.

Matthew Hugh McKay, 28, was charged with eight offences - assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, committing public nuisance, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, driving uninsured, driving unregistered and driving without a licence.

LOCAL NEWS: Major police blitz to coincide with return of popular event

In court, McKay’s solicitor Dylan Hans asked for the matters to be adjourned until the end of March.

Magistrate Howard Osborne adjourned the charges for mention on March, 29, 2021.

More Court News:

COVID test no longer an excuse for man on run from court

Lockyer man in court after damaging ex-wife’s partner’s car 

Lockyer concreter busted drink driving with Boxing Day beers 

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Cash-filled cake maker scammed

    Cash-filled cake maker scammed
    • 11th Mar 2021 12:29 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major police blitz to coincide with return of popular event

        Premium Content Major police blitz to coincide with return of popular event

        Crime Police have warned motorists they will be out in force when a popular event returns to the Lockyer Valley on Friday. DETAILS:

        Faith girls ready to tackle league competition

        Premium Content Faith girls ready to tackle league competition

        Sport Faith’s newest team – a group of under-13 girls – are eager to take to the field...

        How to apply for 80+ jobs at new Plainland Bunnings store

        Premium Content How to apply for 80+ jobs at new Plainland Bunnings store

        Business Jobseekers have just days to apply for positions with hardware giant Bunnings.

        New vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

        Premium Content New vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37

        Health Five new vaccination clinics as Qld COVID cases hit 37