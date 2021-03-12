Menu
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Crime

Laidley man busted after cop search on Bruce Hwy

Hugh Suffell
12th Mar 2021 8:15 AM
A Laidley man told a magistrate his pipe was clean, disputing the facts read by the prosecution in court.

Ruben David Anthony Watson pleaded guilty to two drug offences in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 8, 2021 - one charge of possessing dangerous drugs and one of possessing a pipe that had been used.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said Watson was busted in July 2020, driving on the Bruce Highway at Mt Pleasant, near Mackay.

A search was conducted by police of Watson’s car that located a small amount of cannabis measuring .740 grams.

“The defendant immediately admitted it was cannabis and claimed ownership of it,” senior sergeant Windsor said.

The court was told police also located a glass pipe in the vehicle and “the defendant told police it had been used for smoking meth,” senior sergeant Windsor said.

Representing himself in court, Watson said he rejected his claim the pipe had been used.

Magistrate Howard Osborne made no comment and convicted and fined Watson $200 for the two offences, referred to SPER.

No convictions were recorded.

