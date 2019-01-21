Laidley looks to back up with more strong results in 2019

THIS year, Laidley State High School senior students will have access to new and improved subject offerings for the first time.

Under the initiative, students will have access to Music, Instrumental Music, Drama, Dance, Film and Television, Hospitality, Engineering, Building & Construction, Graphic Design and Science subjects.

Principal Michael Clarkson said senior curriculum would be a big focus for the school, especially with the newly implemented state-wide curriculum.

"ATAR score replaces the OP score, engaging external assessment and accompanying existing internal school-based assessment,” Mr Clarkson said.

"The new QCE (Queensland Certificate Education) system will provide greater monitoring, accountability, fairness and transparency of student academic results.”

Teachers and staff will strive for back-to-back 100 per cent QCE attainment this year after the graduating class of 2018 all achieved the certificate in a school first.

"More students graduated with Certificate II and Certificate Ill Industry Standard VET qualifications enabling enhanced student employability both in local and the broader community,” he said.

Mr Clarkson credited the achievement to positive and proactive support for a diverse range of students and families.

While support was key to achieving success, Mr Clarkson said the students from Years 7-12 had a tremendous ability to overcome challenges.

"Their resilience to overcome a range of personal, family and societal issues so that they can perform well in their academic and vocational endeavours,” Mr Clarkson said.

"Our students have the willingness to access support and assistance from school staff and the commitment required to overcome barriers and achieve personal success.”