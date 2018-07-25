Laidley Lions team live their Suncorp dream

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Under-7 Laidley Lions Junior Rugby League team made their Suncorp Stadium debut a few years before expected.

The team swapped their Saturday morning time slot in the local Ipswich comp to warm up the pitch for their NRL idols; the Brisbane Broncos and the New Zealand Warriors.

It was a long school holidays for parents and caregivers of the little rugby players, as the boys were uncontrollable after hearing of their upcoming stadium game.

Laidley Lions U7 team manager Angela Horne said the opportunity was a "once in a lifetime experience” for the young players.

"The boys were climbing the walls for about a week-and-a-half when we found out, they were very keen,” Horne said.

"A few of them are really big Maroons supporters and they got to run out on the field just a couple days after Origin so that was a huge thing.”

After finishing their game the Laidley boys stayed to watch the Broncos take on the Warriors. Meg Bolton

The team were one of four to play before the big game, coming up against Warwick in a match so surreal they forgot to keep score.

"The team got a ball down at least once but everyone was too excited to even remember the score,” Horne said.

"It's a very special opportunity to get our Laidley Lions name out there, the great club that it is.”

Game rules were modified to allow all eight players to run onto the pitch together in a game they won't forget for the rest of their lives.

Even a broken leg didn't hold back Lions player Jake McGrath, named honouree coach for the day. Jake cheered his friends on from the sideline.

"It was a marvellous experience and it's very important to get the word out that there are clubs in little local country areas,” Horne said.

The Lions have returned to their normal game times.