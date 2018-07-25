Menu
Login
THAT'S GOLD: The Laidley Lions Junior Rugby League U7 team: Chayse Collis, Bailey Summers, Cooper Brown, Blake Collins, Lachlan Love, Jack Bourke, Jake McGrath, Izaac Phillips and Tallis Horne
THAT'S GOLD: The Laidley Lions Junior Rugby League U7 team: Chayse Collis, Bailey Summers, Cooper Brown, Blake Collins, Lachlan Love, Jack Bourke, Jake McGrath, Izaac Phillips and Tallis Horne Meg Bolton
News

Laidley Lions team live their Suncorp dream

Meg Bolton
by
25th Jul 2018 12:38 PM

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Under-7 Laidley Lions Junior Rugby League team made their Suncorp Stadium debut a few years before expected.

The team swapped their Saturday morning time slot in the local Ipswich comp to warm up the pitch for their NRL idols; the Brisbane Broncos and the New Zealand Warriors.

It was a long school holidays for parents and caregivers of the little rugby players, as the boys were uncontrollable after hearing of their upcoming stadium game.

Laidley Lions U7 team manager Angela Horne said the opportunity was a "once in a lifetime experience” for the young players.

"The boys were climbing the walls for about a week-and-a-half when we found out, they were very keen,” Horne said.

"A few of them are really big Maroons supporters and they got to run out on the field just a couple days after Origin so that was a huge thing.”

After finishing their game the Laidley boys stayed to watch the Broncos take on the Warriors.
After finishing their game the Laidley boys stayed to watch the Broncos take on the Warriors. Meg Bolton

The team were one of four to play before the big game, coming up against Warwick in a match so surreal they forgot to keep score.

"The team got a ball down at least once but everyone was too excited to even remember the score,” Horne said.

"It's a very special opportunity to get our Laidley Lions name out there, the great club that it is.”

Game rules were modified to allow all eight players to run onto the pitch together in a game they won't forget for the rest of their lives.

Even a broken leg didn't hold back Lions player Jake McGrath, named honouree coach for the day. Jake cheered his friends on from the sideline.

"It was a marvellous experience and it's very important to get the word out that there are clubs in little local country areas,” Horne said.

The Lions have returned to their normal game times.

broncos laidley laidley lions nrl rugby league suncorp stadium
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Young farmers face off at Gatton Show

    Young farmers face off at Gatton Show

    News Teams of four were put through their paces last Friday night to kickstart the Gatton Show.

    • 25th Jul 2018 2:00 PM
    Gatton's Family Health clinic spreads its wings

    Gatton's Family Health clinic spreads its wings

    News Dr Mohammed Sultan arrived in Gatton 17 years ago.

    Lockyer flavour heads to Brisbane

    Lockyer flavour heads to Brisbane

    News Our producers a hit at Regional Flavours

    Gatton Show brings out our best

    Gatton Show brings out our best

    News The sun was shining on Saturday for the 2018 event.

    Local Partners