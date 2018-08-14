Laidley Lions finally get a den to call their own

DEN: Laidley Lions Club treasurer David Dye and vice-president Jeffrey Sutherland in front of their new shed.

DEN: Laidley Lions Club treasurer David Dye and vice-president Jeffrey Sutherland in front of their new shed. Lachlan McIvor

THE Laidley Lions Club members will no longer have to chase their tails when it comes time to serve up a sausage or a cup of chips in their efforts to make a difference in the community.

After more than 40 years in the area, the group has quickly settled into a place to call home for the first time.

Their new shed, situated at Lions Park, allows members to store all of their catering equipment in one place instead of spreading it throughout the possession of members.

All money that is raised by the club is injected straight back into the community, so funding for the project was done separately from their usual fundraising and boosted by a federal grant.

There are still some finishing touches to come with plans to add seating underneath the awning around the back of the shed and solar lighting.

Club treasurer David Dye said the days of an important piece of gear being left in the boot of a car and forgotten until it was needed would be long gone.

"We wanted for some time to have a place where we could have storage and have everything at our finger tips, instead of distributing it all over the district,” Mr Dye said.

"We're extremely grateful to the Lockyer Valley Regional Council and to the Federal Government for the support that they gave us to do that.

"We hope that we now have a home in town that people will recognise. We hope that more people will want to join us and help out. We're always grateful for that. There's always something to be doing. It's more than just twirling sausages.”

Mr Dye believes a home base would make the group more efficient in their mission to support local causes.

They raised over $16,000 over the past 12 months.

"It's very hard to go and find specific ways in which you can help,” he said.

"People are very wary of you just knocking on their door and seeing if they need help. From our point of view, my wife and I, we've always wanted to give a bit back as we get closer to retirement. It's just been a good way for us to do that.

"(The club is) here, we're active, we've got more than 40 years of service in the town and we'd love for people to come and join us.”

Vice-president Jeffrey Sutherland said the group was always on the lookout for new members to join the cause and a public opening of the shed will be held soon.

"The benefit of knowing that we've helped people that are underprivileged, or just the community itself is what I get out of it,” Mr Sutherland said.