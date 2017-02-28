Laidley hosts state touch football trials

IN FORM: Nikki Cox in action at the National Touch Rugby Australia's Queensland State Trials in Laidley on Saturday.

TOUCH FOOTBALL: The athletic prowess of the state's top touch football players was on show for all to see in Laidley.

A total of 29 teams from Warwick, Gatton, Laidley, Brisbane, Dalby and the Gold Coast travelled to the Laidley Recreation Grounds to compete in the National Touch Rugby Australia's Queensland State Trials on Saturday.

NTRA director and Laidley Touch Association secretary Sharon Hooper said it was the second time Laidley had hosted the trials.

"It went really well and everyone was really happy with the venue and the quality of touch,” Hooper said.

There was plenty of local success in the competition with Desperate Housewives taking the title in the women's masters while the All Blacks defeated the All Stars to take out the plate final in the men's open.

An impressive 32 players from Laidley and Gatton were selected in Queensland teams following the competition and will travel to Coffs Harbour to play New South Wales in the State of Origin on June 23.

Local players selected include: Paige Buzza, Abbey Hancock, Tania Scott, Madonna Lyons, Maree Burrows, Colleen Casten, Kristy Kreis, Rebekah Scotney, Daniel Luck, Jessie Manthey, Jayden Williams, Bailey Williams, Jake Kelly, Rhys Burchell, Harley White, Tyson White, Dylan White, Lincoln White, Kirra Zampech, Yasmine Bock, Tahia Melling, Savannah Crawford, Rachael Wood, Katie Crothers, Lauren Luck, Nikki Cox, Michelle Dennien, Kyha Black, Annalee Predo, Nathan Kleidon, Jacob Wood, Lleyton Croome and Natalie Jackwitz.