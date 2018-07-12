Laidley hosts its biggest ever NAIDOC week celebration

NAIDOC celebrations began in Laidley on Thursday last week, hosting the largest collection of aboriginal artists the Lockyer Valley had seen.

The number of stall holders at the celebration more than doubled the 2017 tally, with 50 vendors registered for the occasion.

Organiser Idell Wadley said the event provided an opportunity for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to unite in the valley.

"It's a chance for us to share our culture, to build bridges with non-Aboriginal families and also to celebrate our successes and achievements as a nation,” Ms Wadley said.

"A lot of the issues around cultural isolation come from people not knowing each other so this is an opportunity to come down and get a first-hand experience of just how wonderful and vibrant our culture is.”

Dubbed the culture's future, many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children performed throughout the day.

"It's wonderful (to see the kids performing), they're our future, they're learning and carrying on our culture so it's a good chance for them to connect,” Ms Wadley said.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan said NAIDOC celebrations played a vital role in honouring the heritage of our country.

"It's really important to understand our history, where we've come from, (to) be respectful and bring our young people along the journey so they are aware of it as well,” Cr Milligan said.