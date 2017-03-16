Laidley home destroyed in fire

INFERNO: A fire, believed to be caused by self-combusting hay has ripped through a shed and house in Laidley on Monday, March 13, 2017.

A FIRE which destroyed a home in Laidley South was initially sparked by self-combusting hay.

A mixture of rural and urban crews attended the Moonlight Pde address at about 4.50pm on Monday to battle the blaze.

The fire started in the hay shed but by the time crews had arrived the fire had spread to the nearby home.

A QPS Spokesperson confirmed warm moisture trapped inside the hay had become hotter and caused it to spontaneously self-combust.

"Some of the hay was still green, with enough moisture and in the right conditions, it will just go up,” they said.

A QFES Spokesperson said over the course of the incident about 10 crews were on the scene trying to contain the fire.

"On approach they could see black smoke and both the shed and house involved were completely engulfed and fully alight,” they said.

"When the first crew arrived, there was someone at the property who said they heard a loud bang, then saw smoke and flames coming out the shed, they then proceeded to call 000.

"Everyone was accounted for.”

The Spokesperson said emergency services worked on containing the blaze into the evening.

"They got it under control and were dousing down hot spots just before 7pm and the last crew left just before 10.30pm,” they said.

Donations for the affected family can be left at Laidley Town and Country.