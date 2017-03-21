Laidley High students help to close gap

SHARING TRADITION: As part of a Close the Gap ceremony, Laidley High Indigenous dance troupe performed for students on Thursday, march 16.

A REGULAR school lunch break became a culturally rich celebration when Laidley State High school students and staff celebrated Close the Gap Day.

In it's 10th year, the day is about closing the health and life expectancy gap between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-indigenous Australians within a generation.

The LSHS Indigenous Dance Troupe performed for the students, with teacher Geoff Keating joining in to sing along to a traditional song with the troupe.

Indigenous dancer and student, Courtney Hill, 16, said the day was about closing the gap between races within Australia.

"It's about closing the gaps between blacks and whites, and also about educating the greater indigenous population about health,” Courtney said.

"But essentially it's about bringing everyone together as one.”

Courtney began learning the traditional indigenous dances of her ancestors about two years ago.

"I'm proud to share what I've learned,” she said.

"Today's a really good opportunity to come together and share knowledge and spread awareness about our people and culture.”

Laidley State High School community education counsellor Karen Day said nationally the day was about promoting indigenous health around Australia.

"This day makes the greater community more aware about the health gap - that indigenous people live 10-15 years shorter than the non-indigenous population, because we are more prone to health deficiencies such as diabetes,” she said.

"The gap has closed since the campaign began, but the more information about indigenous people getting health checks the better.”