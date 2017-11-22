Laidley gets ready to celebrate

PATRICK Street in Laidley will come alive with the spirit of the festive season this Friday for the town's very own Christmas Carnival.

The street will be overflowing with circus performers, a jumping castle, face painting, market and food stalls, ambulance, police and fire truck displays and of course the renowned Ham Wheel.

Carnival co-ordinator Anna Ratcliffe said she was excited for the event to be held in the main street again.

"When I moved here 14 years ago there used to be a Christmas carnival held in town, then got shifted to the showgrounds,” she said.

"Then it stopped for a few years.

"Getting this event going again feels really good because it's a great chance for the community to get together well before the holidays.

"And after all of the disasters in the world it's so important for us to unite and bring each other some Christmas cheer.”

Local Laidley businesses will be open for Twilight Trading for the event and Santa Claus is scheduled to join in the festivities.

"It's a great chance to support local business too,” she said.

"People can take their own pictures with Santa on their devices.

"And there will be about 15 draws for the Ham Wheel with.

"I'd like to thank everyone for their support of this fantastic family friendly event.”

The Laidley Christmas Carnival will run from 5.30-8.30pm, and Patrick Street will be closed from 4-10pm.