Laidley gets flyover for Anzac Day

EYES UP: An Australian RAAF Boeing C-17 Globemaster III will fly over Laidley on Anzac Day.

A "MONSTER" of the sky will descend low over Laidley on Anzac Day.

The Royal Australian Air Force's Boeing C-17 Globemaster III will lift off from Amberley on Tuesday and cruise over Laidley during its tour of Anzac Day services in South East Queensland.

Laidley RSL Sub-Branch president Tom Barton said he had applied for a flyover in May last year and was recently notified that Laidley had been included in the list of flyovers for the C-17 Globemaster this year.

"I think it'll be spectacular," Mr Barton said.

The plane will fly over Laidley at 9.35am on Tuesday in a north to south direction.

"Even though its not at the right time for the march, it's still a fantastic celebration of Anzac Day as a commemoration," he said.

Mr Barton said those attending the Forest Hill service and march might see the plane during its Laidley flyover.

"One of those monsters flying at about 600-800 feet will be worth people getting out and having a look.

"It's wonderful and something that will live on in memory for the town for many years to come."

Mr Barton said the Anzac spirit would again be commemorated later this year with October 31 marking a century since the Battle of Beersheba in 1917.