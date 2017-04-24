26°
News

Laidley gets flyover for Anzac Day

Tom Threadingham
| 23rd Apr 2017 1:10 PM
EYES UP: An Australian RAAF Boeing C-17 Globemaster III will fly over Laidley on Anzac Day.
EYES UP: An Australian RAAF Boeing C-17 Globemaster III will fly over Laidley on Anzac Day. Chris Ison ROK150816craaf1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A "MONSTER" of the sky will descend low over Laidley on Anzac Day.

The Royal Australian Air Force's Boeing C-17 Globemaster III will lift off from Amberley on Tuesday and cruise over Laidley during its tour of Anzac Day services in South East Queensland.

Laidley RSL Sub-Branch president Tom Barton said he had applied for a flyover in May last year and was recently notified that Laidley had been included in the list of flyovers for the C-17 Globemaster this year.

"I think it'll be spectacular," Mr Barton said.

The plane will fly over Laidley at 9.35am on Tuesday in a north to south direction.

"Even though its not at the right time for the march, it's still a fantastic celebration of Anzac Day as a commemoration," he said.

Mr Barton said those attending the Forest Hill service and march might see the plane during its Laidley flyover.

"One of those monsters flying at about 600-800 feet will be worth people getting out and having a look.

"It's wonderful and something that will live on in memory for the town for many years to come."

Mr Barton said the Anzac spirit would again be commemorated later this year with October 31 marking a century since the Battle of Beersheba in 1917.

Gatton Star

Topics:  anzac day anzac day 2017 c-17 globemaster globemaster 3 laidley

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Laidley gets flyover for Anzac Day

Laidley gets flyover for Anzac Day

A "MONSTER” of the sky will descend low over Laidley on Anzac Day.

Laidley musician gets the band back together

WHEELER DEALER: Laidley musician Al Wheeler is now a part of The Haymakers.

Al Wheeler has been hitting the right notes with The Haymakers.

$20 million Grantham backpacker complex signed off

SIGNED: Louis Bickle and Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan sign off on the development of a backpackers complex in Grantham.

Construction will start in a matter of weeks.

Wren peachy keen for his 1940 Ford Tudor

PRIDE AND JOY: Wren Wilkinson with his 1940 Ford Tudor.

The Tudor has a 350 Chevy engine and a 350 turbo gear box.

Local Partners

Laidley gets flyover for Anzac Day

A "MONSTER” of the sky will descend low over Laidley on Anzac Day.

Laidley celebrates heritage

GOOD TIMES: Young Trio With One Accord lit up the Laidley Heritage Weekend last year.

Laidley will go back in time to celebrate the town's diverse history

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Dave Hughes almost went too far in Logies monologue

DAVE Hughes destroyed Australia’s A-list in a harsh and hilarious opening monologue at the 59th Annual TV Week Logie Awards.

Mackay lawyer dishes on MKR behind the scenes

Della Whearty from MKR.

Mackay lawyer talks her My Kitchen Rules journey.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Movie review: Going in Style a grey-powered crowd pleaser

Alan Arkin, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine in a scene from the movie Going in Style.

The tale of three men and a mobility scooter a tad formulaic.

Logies 2017: Meldrum's odd speech as Samuel Johnson wins Gold

Samuel Johnson shows off his Best Actor gong before going onto win the Gold.

Samuel Johnson named Gold Logie Winner of the 59th Annual TV Week Gold Logie...

Logies 2017: Who's taken the coveted gongs?

Kerri-Anne Kennerley poses with the Hall Of Fame Logie Award.

Award winners from Australian television industry's night of nights

Logies 2017: Samuel Johnson dedicates award to sister Connie

Samuel Johnson wins Best Actor at 2017 Logies.

'My sister is succumbing to the perils of cancer': Samuel Johnson

Stylish, Spacious &amp; Sophisticated

3/26 Kurtz Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Set in a quiet leafy cul-de-sac in Kearneys Spring, 3/26 Kurtz Street is in a class of its own. Boasting generous proportions, quality fittings and a well thought...

An Architecturally Designed Home on 16.1 Acres with Views to Table Top

131 Tabletop Road, Withcott 4352

House 4 2 2 $795,000

This uniquely designed contemporary four bedroom ensuited home, is superbly positioned on an exclusively private 16.1 acres. The home is set perfectly on an...

Position, Price and Potential - Great Investment Or First Home

4/15 Edith Street, Newtown 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $189,000

This is your chance to break out of the rental market and secure your own bricks and mortar. Positioned within walking distance to Clifford Gardens, Toowoomba...

Classic Appeal with Ultra Modern Finish, and Panoramic Views

18 Manikato Drive, Hodgson Vale 4352

House 4 2 3 $875,000

This large stately modern federation style home sits proudly on an elevated acre allotment, capturing the spectacular 200 degree sweeping views of Hodgson Vale and...

YOUR OWN PIECE OF PARADISE- DAM, BORE, HOUSE, SHEDS!!!

147 Helendale Drive, Helidon Spa 4344

House 4 2 5 $499,000

This magical piece of real estate awaits you. With absolutely nothing to do but move in and enjoy what this remarkable home has to offer. Stunning hand carved...

Position, Privacy and Space!

8 Grasmere Court, Mount Lofty 4350

House 4 2 2 Interest From...

If size space and privacy not to mention the pool is your desire inspection is a must on this immaculate family home. Large open plan living areas as well as large...

Simply Delightful With Plenty Of Space

4 Ibis Crescent, Highfields 4352

House 4 2 4 Interest From...

Everyone is looking for the perfect home, a place that meets the needs of their busy family as well as offering a fabulous back drop for entertaining friends. That...

Prime Position, with Heaps on offer!!!

20 Beardsworth Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 $599,000

If you love cooking and entertaining than this is the house for you. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, close to schools, shops and the golf course, this superbly...

Fantastic Family Home or Great Investment

310 Ramsay Street, Middle Ridge 4350

House 5 2 2 $539,000

This attractive modern brick home has many attributes that families, retirees and investors desire a great location, good size block and a well designed layout...

Secluded, Peaceful and Plenty of Space

17 Skyview Street, Meringandan West 4352

House 5 2 4 Interest From...

Offering genuine value for money this large quality built family home is packed full of features. Set in a quiet street on a 4000m2 allotment with 5 bedrooms plus...

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

What dodgy real estate ads really mean

This dilapidated house was described as an ‘Edwardian timber home, open to your imagination’. That’s a nice way of putting it.

Real estate writing is just outsourced lying, says one writer

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!